Android

Essential Phone enters Android 8.1 through beta program OTA

Contents
Advertisement

In time for Valentine’s Day, software-forward Essential is giving its more adventurous users a little love with an over-the-air update for its Essential Phone Android Oreo beta users.

You may remember that the company had opted to skip over the version 8.0 update — where several OEMs felt the need to retract their updates after failing to get an adequate hold of bugs — to work on Android 8.1 instead. Well, that’s the update going out to beta users right now. It’s coming in an OTA.

The update will also appear on Essential’s developer site “soon.” We’ve linked that below the story.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Essential
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Oreo, Beta, Essential, Essential Phone, News, software updates
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.