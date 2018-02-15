Essential Phone enters Android 8.1 through beta program OTA
In time for Valentine’s Day, software-forward Essential is giving its more adventurous users a little love with an over-the-air update for its Essential Phone Android Oreo beta users.
You may remember that the company had opted to skip over the version 8.0 update — where several OEMs felt the need to retract their updates after failing to get an adequate hold of bugs — to work on Android 8.1 instead. Well, that’s the update going out to beta users right now. It’s coming in an OTA.
We just started rolling out Oreo Beta 8.1 through OTA. This update includes February security patches, dynamic calendar and clock icons, a slow-scrolling jitter fix (beta), and more. 😍 #EssentialPhone
— Essential (@essential) February 14, 2018
The update will also appear on Essential’s developer site “soon.” We’ve linked that below the story.