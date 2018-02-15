Accessories

These headphones are the 2017 CES Innovation Award Honoree

Contents
Advertisement

Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones

Come check out the headphones that everybody is raving about. A 2017 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones are paving the way for a superior listening experience. Plus, you can get an additional 10% off when you use the code KEEP10.

The Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones sound like no other headphones. With the patented Fluxor™ Magnets and large 30mm planar magnetic diaphragms technology, these headphones sounds more realistic than ever before. There will be less than 0.1% overall distortion at all volumes.

No other headphones will sound the same after you use the Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones. At 20% off, they are only $279. You can take an additional 10% off when you use the code KEEP10.

by Christopher Jin

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
13%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
13%
Hated It
75%
Posted In
Accessories
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.