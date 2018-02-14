Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro go official in India with low prices, great specs
Xiaomi’s big “Give Me 5” announcement party in India was ruined just yesterday, when the full specs and features of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, everything checks out today, with the final (and most important) piece of the puzzle also officially revealed for the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
Both devices will go on sale next Thursday, February 22, through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home retail stores, starting at a ridiculously affordable $155 or so. The entry-level 3/32GB Redmi Note 5 configuration shall fetch Rs. 9,999, with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB internal storage space setting you back 2,000 extra rupees for a total of less than $190.
Meanwhile, India’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro “camera beast” is priced at Rs. 13,999 with 4GB memory and 64GB storage, which goes up to Rs. 16,999 if you want a couple of additional gigs of RAM, equating to $220 and $265 respectively.
As expected, India’s Redmi Note 5 “all-rounder” is practically identical to China’s Redmi 5 Plus, with decent features including a 5.99-inch FHD+ “full screen” display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and 4000mAh “full-day battery.”
The Redmi Note 5 Pro is an entirely new handset with an entirely new SoC, namely Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, packing Kryo CPU cores previously exclusive to high-end Snapdragon 800-series chips.
The screen size, resolution and aspect ratio are the same that the non-Pro variant delivers, and battery capacity is also unchanged, since 4000mAh is already plenty of juice. Obviously, the “camera beast” shines brightest in the imaging department, with a spectacular-sounding 20MP front snapper capable of producing portrait selfies, and a dual rear-facing cam combining a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor for stills and 5MP Samsung sensor in charge of capturing depth information.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on the pre-installed Android version, which probably means both the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro will be running Nougat-based MIUI at launch.