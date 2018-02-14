Qualcomm and Nokia help to make first Verizon 5G phone call
For a network that has only pledged its deployment of 5G for fixed internet service, at least initially, you wouldn’t expect Verizon to be all excited to make a phone call with millimeter-wave technology.
But with the help of Qualcomm — which had been eager to push its X50 modem out to the industry last week — and Nokia, the carrier was able to use its licensed spectrum to make the first ever smartphone-based voice call complaint with the 3GPP’s 5G New Radio standalone standard.
The companies involved call the event a “milestone” effort, though it will have to be Verizon that carries out any phone service in the next year. It expects 5G home broadband to be in five test markets in 2018.
