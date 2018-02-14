It was clearly only a matter of time before the generosity of various authorized US retailers for buyers of 2017 Sony smartphones extended to the newest Xperias in town, but we have to admit we never expected to see any decent XA2 or XA2 Ultra deals ahead of the two’s official shipping date.

While Best Buy and Amazon continue to accept pre-orders, promising deliveries starting in just a couple of days, Focus Camera appears to have begun sending out early copies of the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra.

Even better, a sweet gift is included in your retail box at no additional cost. It’s not the most valuable freebie in the world, but it’s normally priced at $59.99. We’re talking about a complimentary pair of in-ear Sony MDR-XB510AS Extra Bass Sports headphones.

These are “washable after workouts”, which is somewhat ironic, given that the Xperia XA2 Ultra is itself not water-resistant. The earphones boast about their “deep, punchy sound” on Sony’s official website, and technically come in four colors to “best match your style.”

But no matter which of the four Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra models you’re looking to purchase from Focus Camera, in black, silver, blue or gold, you’ll also get gratis headphones coated in black. The combined price of the two items is just $449.99, and a standard US warranty covers the 6-inch “edge-to-edge” handset. That’s not exactly a bargain, but it’s definitely better than 450 bucks for the XA2 Ultra alone.