iPhone 9 could rake in 100 million shipments

The mid-range level iPhone of three that’s expected to launch in September — which we’re calling the iPhone 9 for the sake of putting off naming two premium iPhones in the larval rumor stage — will carry over a couple of features of last year’s iPhone X: an extended display, Face ID and the overall design.

The investment firm leading the charge on background research for this device, KGI Securities, has already estimated that this upgrade will not start at around $700 like the iPhone 8 did, but rather go either side of $750. And yet, consumers would be paying for a cheaper aluminium frame, less battery and a single camera at the back instead of two. And to think that all those would change with about $250 more.

Well, KGI’s Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has written another note on this iPhone 9 and is looking forward to sales: namely about 100 million units for the year starting in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018 if the phone is priced between $700 and $800. If the device ends up at $799, Kuo estimates a floor of 95 million unit shipments while at the $699 point, there could be room for 115 million shipments.

“[Whether] Apple ultimately sees the new 6.1-inch LCD model as the successor of the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus” will be the key factor in making the pricing decision, Kuo writes. If it does see it as such, there’s all the more reason to go with the iPhone 9 name from here.