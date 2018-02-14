Android

Has anyone in the US received Android Oreo on their HTC 10?

Last month, owners of unlocked HTC 10 units in the US were told that the Android Oreo over-the-air update was on its way out to them. Just a few days ago, HTC said that it had the same software upgrade ready for Sprint network users, too.

But with recent bugs stymieing Android 8.0 updates across several OEMs, quite a few people have taken to social media to wonder out loud where the updates are.

While the unlocked unit’s Oreo RUU (supposedly in beta) is available on the HTC site, linked below this story, it still doesn’t help Sprint users as the RUU currently up at HTC is dated to October.

Comment from discussion HTC US Unlocked Oreo appears to be up on the HTC site. OTA to roll out alongside Sprint model..

