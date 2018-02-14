Has anyone in the US received Android Oreo on their HTC 10?
Last month, owners of unlocked HTC 10 units in the US were told that the Android Oreo over-the-air update was on its way out to them. Just a few days ago, HTC said that it had the same software upgrade ready for Sprint network users, too.
But with recent bugs stymieing Android 8.0 updates across several OEMs, quite a few people have taken to social media to wonder out loud where the updates are.
Htc site says its available in software updates ( https://t.co/whvmBJVbR6) but it’s not working ota for me. Don’t want to wipe my device right now with a manual install.
— Troy Womack (@troy_womack) February 12, 2018
What the… This is just totally ridiculous, I’m totally done with this, I’m rage selling my unlocked htc 10 and going back to Xiaomi. No ota, htc uploaded the rom twice even when you’re aware that it wont work on s-on devices, not an explanation and not a single word, wtf
— Juan Zuluaga (@judazr) February 12, 2018
While the unlocked unit’s Oreo RUU (supposedly in beta) is available on the HTC site, linked below this story, it still doesn’t help Sprint users as the RUU currently up at HTC is dated to October.