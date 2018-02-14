Cricket Wireless Unlimited 2 plan down to $40 per month for switchers

AT&T-owned prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless is now offering unlimited data for just $40 per month. But there are a few barriers to jump before customers are eligible and, even then, there are limitations.

From February 16, anyone who ports their line over to Cricket (minus current AT&T customers) and selects the Unlimited 2 plan while enrolling for AutoPay, they can take $15 off the monthly rate. That plan, though, caps download and upload speeds to 3Mbps. Video is limited farther down to 1.5Mbps or about 480p resolution streaming. And even further, after 22GB of use in a month, the network may throttle customers speeds’ to about 2G grade, depending on network congestion. The $40 rate lasts for a year before going back up to $55.

Four lines on the Unlimited 2 plan is $100 per month thanks to a promotional campaign being brought back from November. Just as well, any switcher can get a free LG Fortune smartphone as long as they get a plan costing $30 monthly or more.