Apple Watch Series 3 refurbished units available at $50 off

It’s somewhat difficult trying to source an Apple Watch Series 2 deal given that Apple only retained the Series 1 while flogging off its Series 3 watches. Deals on the standard Apple Watch Series 1 have come about, but if you want a Series 3 device not as full price and don’t desire paying more for cellular capabilities, Apple is now offering refurbished units on the new model.

Both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 3 are now $50 off from the refurbished section: the 38mm size (with the Pink Sand Sport Band) is $279 while the 42mm size (with the Black Sport Band) is $309. If you want a different color band, you’ll have to shell out on your own to get it.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has integrated GPS and heart rate monitor and is, for the first time, swimproof.