Apple Music Student Memberships now in 110 countries outside the US

After launching discounted Apple Music membership rates for United States students back in 2016, Apple is now rolling it out to 110 markets outside of the country.

Students can get half off the typical price of a monthly subscription to Apple Music — in the case of the US, it’s typically $9.99 per month — by either signing up or changing their subscription to a student subscription and verifying their school participation. The discounted rate can run for up to four years total, non-continuous if need be.

A student subscription is now available in the overwhelming majority of areas where Apple Music is serving. While 9to5Mac notes that some markets came online yesterday, others will come on in two weeks. It also initially reported that 82 markets would be involved.

Here’s the official list from Apple. Click down on the source link to check out the details on your area of choice:

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua & Barbuda
  3. Argentina
  4. Australia
  5. Austria
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Barbados
  9. Belgium
  10. Belize
  11. Bermuda
  12. Bolivia
  13. Botswana
  14. Brazil
  15. British Virgin Islands
  16. Bulgaria
  17. Cambodia
  18. Canada
  19. Cape Verde
  20. Cayman Islands
  21. Chile
  22. China
  23. Colombia
  24. Costa Rica
  25. Cyprus
  26. Czech Republic
  27. Denmark
  28. Dominica
  29. Dominican Republic
  30. Ecuador
  31. Egypt
  32. El Salvador
  33. Estonia
  34. Fiji
  35. Finland
  36. France
  37. Gambia
  38. Germany
  39. Ghana
  40. Greece
  41. Grenada
  42. Guatemala
  43. Guinea-Bissau
  44. Honduras
  45. Hong Kong
  46. Hungary
  47. India
  48. Indonesia
  49. Ireland
  50. Israel
  51. Italy
  52. Japan
  53. Jordan
  54. Kazakhstan
  55. Kenya
  56. Kyrgyzstan
  57. Lao People’s Democratic Republic
  58. Latvia
  59. Lebanon
  60. Lithuania
  61. Luxembourg
  62. Macau
  63. Malaysia
  64. Republic of Malta
  65. Mauritius
  66. Mexico
  67. Federated States of Micronesia
  68. Republic of Moldova
  69. Mongolia
  70. Nepal
  71. Netherlands
  72. New Zealand
  73. Nicaragua
  74. Niger
  75. Nigeria
  76. Norway
  77. Oman
  78. Panama
  79. Papua New Guinea
  80. Paraguay
  81. Peru
  82. Philippines
  83. Poland
  84. Portugal
  85. Romania
  86. Russia
  87. St. Kitts & Nevis
  88. Saudi Arabia
  89. Singapore
  90. Slovakia
  91. Slovenia
  92. South Africa
  93. Spain
  94. Sri Lanka
  95. Swaziland
  96. Sweden
  97. Switzerland
  98. Taiwan
  99. Tajikistan
  100. Thailand
  101. Trinidad & Tobago
  102. Turkmenistan
  103. Uganda
  104. Ukraine
  105. United Arab Emirates
  106. United Kingdom
  107. United States
  108. Uzbekistan
  109. Venezuela
  110. Vietnam
  111. Zimbabwe
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.