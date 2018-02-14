Apple Music Student Memberships now in 110 countries outside the US

After launching discounted Apple Music membership rates for United States students back in 2016, Apple is now rolling it out to 110 markets outside of the country.

Students can get half off the typical price of a monthly subscription to Apple Music — in the case of the US, it’s typically $9.99 per month — by either signing up or changing their subscription to a student subscription and verifying their school participation. The discounted rate can run for up to four years total, non-continuous if need be.

A student subscription is now available in the overwhelming majority of areas where Apple Music is serving. While 9to5Mac notes that some markets came online yesterday, others will come on in two weeks. It also initially reported that 82 markets would be involved.

Here’s the official list from Apple. Click down on the source link to check out the details on your area of choice: