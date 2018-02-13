YouTube TV to add Turner channels and increase price

Google’s over-the-top TV service, YouTube TV, is about to get bigger in more ways than one. And it will also get more expensive.

The embargoed information comes from BuzzFeed, which prematurely released, then retracted most of its story on the changes — most of the information was relayed by 9to5Google.

From tomorrow, YouTube TV will be getting at least seven channels from Turner Networks: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT, truTV and Turner Classic Movies. Meanwhile, NBA TV and MLB Network will be hopping into the sports lineup to offer postseason games and, in the case of basketball, the All-Star weekend. NBA League Pass and MLB.TV memberships will be sold through YouTube TV for any-game access. The PGA and UEFA will also get content screened on the service for golf and football fans.

Coinciding with this, 18 new metro areas will have access to YouTube TV. With this round of additions, the service will be available in 102 markets:

Lexington, KY

Wichita, KS

Honolulu, HI

Burlington, VT

Plattsburgh, NY

Syracuse, NY

Richmond, VA

Petersburg, VA

Mobile, AL

Dayton, OH

Champaign, IL

Springfield, IL

Columbia, SC

Charleston, SC

El Paso, TX

Harlingen, TX

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Scranton, PA

Finally, YouTube TV will bring up the cost for new customers to support its bolstering of availability. New customers will pay $40 per month instead of $35 if they sign up after March 13. Current customers apparently will keep their current rates, though it’s not known how long this will last.

YouTube TV offers local viewing on up to six screens (on most platforms) simultaneously along with unlimited, cloud-based DVR.