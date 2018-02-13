It’s raining sweet deals on affordable and expensive smartphones, running Android or iOS, not to mention unlimited wireless service from both T-Mobile and MetroPCS this tax season.

T-Mo has a new BOGO arrangement starting Friday and valid “for a limited time” only in addition to free lines on eligible family plans for Valentine’s Day, foregoing the costs of a second LG G6, V30 or V30+ unit if you purchase one of equal or greater value with an Equipment Installment Plan.

That’s up to $850 off, and you don’t have to pay a dime upfront for the flagship LG phone you’re actually buying either. Just monthly installments, with your savings on the second handset offered via monthly bill credits.

Meanwhile, MetroPCS continues to charge a measly $100 a month for a family of four customers with unlimited data, also kicking off a promotion with $150 off any phone on sale at the prepaid operator for network switchers.

Simply bring your eligible wireless number to Metro, sign up for an Unlimited LTE plan, and walk out of any participating store with a free iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime or LG Stylo 3 Plus in your pocket.

Those are just the handsets that normally cost $150, but you’re obviously free to choose a cheaper device on the house, like a ZTE Blade Z Max, LG K20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, Moto E4 or LG Aristo 2.

Last but not least, existing customers looking to add a line to a $60 Unlimited LTE plan can score a $50 discount for a phone of their choice, or a $50 instant rebate on handsets priced $79 and higher when upgrading to a $60 Unlimited LTE plan.