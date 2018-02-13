We all know Sony has a long history of not only defying mobile industry trends with repetitive flagship designs, but also overpricing the company’s hero phones while cutting important functionality corners.

Even with all that in mind, it’s unclear what the Japanese OEM was thinking when releasing the Xperia XZs stateside at an exorbitant $700. The Snapdragon 820-powered 5.2-incher got a swift $80 discount, which obviously wasn’t enough to considerably boost its mainstream appeal.

It was nearly six months later that the Sony Xperia XZs finally became (moderately) attractive, at $500, while an additional $100 markdown in December almost made the Full HD handset a bargain.

Despite its advanced age, you may now find it hard to resist the XZs at $320, which is how much B&H Photo Video charges after $150 “instant savings” and an extra $80 shaved off by a coupon automatically applied in your cart.

The new all-time low price is good for both “Warm Silver” and “Ice Blue” flavors, but not the black model, which is currently on special sale at Amazon for $399.99 with a pair of headphones included that are separately worth at least $75.

Back to B&H, you merely have a few hours to pull the trigger, which you should absolutely do without thinking too much about the fast-approaching Xperia XZs and XZ Premium sequels. And no, the original XZ Premium is no longer available at $480.