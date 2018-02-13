Samsung’s Injong Rhee moves to Google

A former senior Samsung Electronics executive is calling an American tech company his new employer.

According to Injong Rhee’s LinkedIn profile, he is now an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Google, “working on revolutionizing IoT.”

Rhee was formerly the CTO of Samsung Electronics and has spearheaded major projects like KNOX security, Samsung Pay and, most recently, the Bixby AI engine. He joined the chaebol in 2011 and left his job in late December.

In a reaction piece, former Samsung Mobile US press relations lead Philip Berne wrote on Medium that Rhee was a driving force for Bixby, developing many of its features that Pocketnow has reviewed to be helpful to the consumer. Other decisions, like the ones to include instant access to Bixby through a hardware key, were criticized by the media and by Berne himself.

He wonders if “Samsung can hold onto this ambition, as the chief architect and cheerleader for not giving up has himself moved on to something better.”