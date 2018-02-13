Samsung’s seemingly never-ending biometric recognition woes are, well, unlikely to end anytime soon, according to anonymous supply chain sources cited in a new Korean media report.

That in-display fingerprint sensor the chaebol has been working on for a couple of years now still needs time to be deemed ready for mass production and commercialization, despite Synaptics’ and Vivo’s recent breakthrough in this long-struggling field.

The odds of the Galaxy Note 9 slipping a fingerprint reader under the next “Infinity” OLED screen are apparently microscopic, as none of Samsung’s partners has been able to solve the accuracy, speed, durability and cost equation.

Optical solutions like the one developed by Synaptics continue to have trouble with accuracy in early R&D tests, while Qualcomm’s ultrasonic technology is pricey, tricky to manufacture in the numbers required for a flagship Samsung phone, as well as far from perfect in terms of recognition time.

More traditional capacitive types come with transparency and durability challenges, so instead of rushing a half-baked product to market, Samsung will most likely continue to develop and evolve these sensors in collaboration with both aforementioned companies, plus EJS Tech and Beyond Eyes.

Hence, you can probably expect the Galaxy Note 9 to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, hopefully positioned as on the S9 and S9+, with the Galaxy S10 possibly, maybe making the jump to an “invisible” front sensor next spring. In the meantime, something tells us Samsung will also be focusing on facial and iris recognition enhancements.