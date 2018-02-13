Ace the project management professional certification exams with as little as $49

Contents
Advertisement

Are you interested in a career that will involve you leading and directing projects? You should consider becoming a project management professional. With the necessary certifications, you can start a career demonstrating your abilities as a leader. Use the The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle to help you ace the certification exams.

The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle contains 10 courses with each one helping you obtain a sought after certification in the industry. Passing the examinations for the PMI-RMP, PMI-CAPM, and CompTIA Project+ PK0-003 may not be easy, but they will boost your career potentials.

Get lifetime access to The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle while it is still 98% off. It’s yours for just $49.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.