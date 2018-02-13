Ocean Depths color of Essential Phone coming February 15

When it comes to colors, many smartphone makers stick to the basics: anything on the grayscale spectrum and maybe a conservative blue or two.

Essential has stuck to true blue basics (without the blue) so far — first with black, then with a white color — for its debut product, the Essential Phone. But we’ve been teased once or twice with a new, odd color that sort of looking like an 80’s lounge table accent, but has actually been dubbed “Ocean Depths” by the media.

Now, the company has tweeted that at least a new color is coming at long last:

We’ll have to wait until February 15 to see all the news from Essential.