Moto G6 series screen and chipset specs affirmed

Another year of Motorola smartphone releases is coming up and one of the first waves to come will be with the mid-range Moto G6 and its shoulder variants, the Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. While an earlier leak gave us general themes to look for, there’s now certification data giving us a more granular view of each device.

With courtesy to Mobielkopen for compiling the data, we find that the Taiwan National Communications Commission has certified a device from Motorola codenamed the XT1922 and labeled with the marketing name “Moto G6 Play.” The device has also been found on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification database and has been tagged with a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 430. It is believed that its companion devices, the Moto G6 (XT1924) and Moto G6 Plus (XT1944), have also been found, but tagged with the Snapdragon 425 instead.

All of the devices are supposedly loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo. The Bluetooth SIG has certified all devices to have Bluetooth 4.2.

Finally, the G6, the Play and the Plus have all apparently been logged on the HTML5 Test site with results showing that they are running on a screen aspect ratio of 2:1. The actual resolution on all the displays is listed as 360 x 720, but it is generally believed that Motorola will opt to use 1440 x 720 or 2160 x 1080 panels.