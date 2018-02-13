In Indonesia, Nokia 9 supposedly captured in the wild

The Nokia 9 has been evaluated quite a few times and is expected to bring a big punch to HMD Global’s portfolio. However, it’s also been said to provide one of the more unique looks in our field — mainly because the rearside dual-camera system is placed so high on the body.

Well, color us surprised if we don’t see the Nokia 9 in these pictures snapped in Jakarta by detikINET. The unidentified person holding the device was captured using the phone to text a WhatsApp contact — though nothing as embarassing as an Essential Phone leak of a WhatsApp screen — showing off the curved edge glass of the screen.

Around back, we find the highly characteristic dual-camera system nearly at the top of the device. We also see the device shooting pictures in landscape mode, which really gives a sense of how substantial this phone looks to be.

HMD Global is planning on an appearance at MWC 2018 and it’s very likely that we won’t have much longer to wait before the Nokia 9 is revealed for sure.