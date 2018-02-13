Huawei comments on Mate 10 Pro contest controversy

After over a hundred people posted to the Best Buy reviews section for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, a product yet to be delivered to consumers, to enter into a contest to receive a phone, Huawei says that there is internal “confusion” about the matter.

It is claimed that the company actually wanted active beta testers already using the Huawei Mate 10 Pro to comment on the Best Buy page, separate from the recruitment contest it held.

Huawei sent a statement to Android Authority reading in part:

Huawei’s first priority is always the consumer and we encourage our customers to share their experiences with our devices in their own voice and through authentic conversation. We believe there is confusion around a recent social media post reaching out to recruit new beta testers. While there are reviews from beta testers with extensive knowledge of the product, they were in no way given monetary benefits for providing their honest opinions of the product. However, we are working to remove posts by beta testers where it isn’t disclosed they participated in the review program.

The company had set up its recruitment contest on January 31 and announced on February 9 only nine winners that were to become beta testers. Again, over 100 reviews were posted in the period with only some of them disclosing that they were engaging in the contest. Shortly after closure of the contest, that number has been pruned to just over 70.

It appears that all reviews have since been wiped from the product page and that the reviews section has been closed off. We’ve reached out to Best Buy for comment.