HMD Global strikes again, with official Android 8.1 update for Nokia 8
HMD Global’s most powerful Nokia-branded smartphone (for the time being, at least) is also the Finnish company’s first device to get an official Android 8.1 update. No surprise there, but given how fast the Nokia 8, 5, 6, 7 and 6 (2018) moved up from Nougat to 8.0 Oreo, you may have expected HMD to finally take a breather.
After all, the exclusive Nokia brand licensee has bigger fish to fry, preparing the MWC 2018 launch of some “awesome” new phones, possibly including a high-end Nokia 8 Sirocco or long overdue 9.
Then again, a “pure, secure and up to date” user experience has been a key selling point for the entire revived Nokia handset portfolio, making the work of HMD’s software engineers a breeze.
When you keep the stock Android UI clean as a whistle, there’s not much you need to optimize, with public beta tests followed by a stable 8.1 rollout after just a few weeks. As we speak, lucky Nokia 8 owners are receiving OTA messages to download and install a rather hefty 1.5GB or so package consisting, among others, of February security patches, a revamped power menu, new setting menu, battery saving navigation buttons, and Bluetooth battery percentage functionality.
But hands down the most important upgrade is not listed in the official changelog, fixing Google’s shockingly flawed burger emoji.