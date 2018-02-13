While T-Mobile and Verizon engage in promotions which require the customer to add a new line of service — including one for some Samsung phones — Samsung itself is giving customers of those carriers an alternative.

The manufacturer is taking $200 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 for each carrier. For T-Mobile, it’s now $750 while at Verizon, it’s $760. To be fair, Verizon is currently offering a similar straightforward discount, too, but you might want to read on for some more perks.

Furthermore, customers can get up to $300 in trade-in credit with an iPhone 5, iPhone SE, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy Note 5, LG G4 or newer devices in each respective series. The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL are also eligible. And then there’s the free pair of AKG earphones that are also included.

All of these deals are for a limited time. Samsung also facilitates 24-month financing as well as a yearly upgrade lease program.