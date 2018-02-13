Amazon refunding Prime Exclusive phone owners who paid to kick the ads

When Amazon first launched its Prime Exclusive program for Android smartphones, it based the bulk of the discount it gave to Prime subscribers on their willingness to put up with ads on the lock screen.

The inaugural device, the Moto G4, had a $50 discount in its Prime Exclusive form. Customers could buy the phone at the subsidized price and then later pay $50 to remove the ads.

Now, as Amazon transitions away from lockscreen ads as to not obstruct facial recognition features on newer phones, the company is making good with those who opted out of the ads by applying Amazon account credit for the amount they paid to do so. Most have been told today and they’ll be getting the credits within three business days.

Software updates should already be headed to existing Prime Exclusive phones to root the ads software while new phones are to be sold without the ads, but at a slightly less discounted price.