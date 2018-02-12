ZTE Axon 9 renders come with big asterisk

New speculative renders of ZTE’s next flagship, the Axon 9, have appeared to come out of Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

The low-resolution images shows a form factor familiar to the Axon 7 — the same tapers at the top and bottom of the device with similar radius corners — but with a move away from natural metallic colors. Two shades of navy blue are featured here with the “Axon” logo at the rear as well as a minimal dual-camera module. The front side is said to feature two cameras as well as a 2:1 display with a high display-to-body ratio.

Specification rumors include a 6-inch AMOLED panel at “2K” resolution, a 20-megapixel main unit driving the rear tandem and a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. The Snapdragon 845 from Qualcomm will power the Android 8.0 Oreo device. Memory configurations are to include 4GB or 6GB of RAM tied to 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, respectively.

We have not been able to trace down a source account on Weibo for the renders. Given how watermarks rule the day on any piece of visual media, this thread is only more interesting with this lack of attribution. That said, it’s an extra bit of skepticism to put on this fact pile.