What's the Galaxy S8 trade-in market like?

Electronics trade-in site Gazelle prodded us with a press release promoting its prices to take in older Galaxy S devices before Samsung launches the Galaxy S9 later this month.

We decided to dig in a little deeper and find out what other marketplaces seem to be pricing the phone to sell at or trade in. We took a look at Swappa as well as Gazelle for a range of going prices for the Galaxy Note 8Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

Conditions will vary on Swappa’s marketplace, but we’re taking the average price of recently sold units. Keep in mind that the seller handles shipping, aftercare and potential refund and return responsibilities here.

DeviceGazelleSwappa
Galaxy Note 8up to $385$606
Galaxy S8up to $230$439
Galaxy S8+up to $260$467
Galaxy S7up to $125$249
Galaxy S7 edgeup to $155$245

Also keep in mind that carriers may continue to offer substantive fixed trade-in values as long as your device is in good condition as part of one of their somewhat convoluted “buy one, get one” deals.

Gazelle says it expects trade-in values for older Galaxy S models to plummet by up to 20 percent beyond February 25. One of the advantages with Gazelle, though, is that once you decide to lock in a price, you can take up to 30 days to send your phone in — not so much guaranteed on a more fluid trading floor.

