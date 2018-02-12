It’s no longer a big secret that Sony intends to unveil… something on February 26 at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but exactly what new Xperia phones and how many of them are coming remains unclear.

We could always look back at the Japanese company’s MWC 2017 product lineup for clues, although the mid-range XA1 and XA1 Ultra have already received sequels at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, speculation is ramping up about a possible XZ2 Compact seeing daylight just a few months after the XZ1 Compact. And then you have an entire slew of “full-sized” high-end handsets, which have been making the rumor rounds since November.

At the end of the day however, Sony is widely expected to launch a simple pair of Xperia XZ Premium and XZs follow-up efforts at MWC 2018. These will likely be branded Xperia XZ Pro and XZ2, with the latter taking pretty clear shape in a new AnTuTu sighting.

Just like last time we saw the H8266 model benchmarked, a Snapdragon 845 processor headlines its spec sheet. That’s Qualcomm’s brand-new SoC, which Samsung may not get first dibs on after all.

Of course, even if this Xperia XZ2 (H8266) goes official packing SD845 heat in a couple of weeks, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are likely to easily beat Sony’s powerhouse to market.

In addition to the processor, AnTuTu also reveals the RAM count (4GB), internal storage space (64GB), OS version of choice (Android 8.0 Oreo), and most importantly, the screen resolution of the “Sony H8266.” 2160 x 1080 pixels makes for an 18:9 or 2:1 count, keeping our hopes alive for finally seeing this OEM crack down on bezels.