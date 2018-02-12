If you’re one of the few Android power users around the world who don’t need to wait for the industry’s “next paradigm shift” to favor Sony’s retro flagship phone designs over more modern, flashier rivals, B&H Photo Video has a deal you won’t want to miss.

With an Xperia XZ2 and/or Xperia XZ Pro right around the corner, last year’s Sony Xperia XZ Premium is finally marked down to killer bargain territory. Back in the day priced at $800, discounted to $700 after a few months on the market, then dropped below $600 in October, the 5.5-incher still sells for around six Benjamin across authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

But most likely for a limited time only, B&H charges $480 for the Luminous Chrome unlocked model with an instant $120 coupon applied in your e-shopping cart. You don’t have to do anything special to take advantage of the latest discount, just hurry… and look away from the Deepsea Black flavor.

Now, 480 bucks may not sound like an incredibly small price to pay for a one-year-old phone with an inactive fingerprint reader, but you must remember this is still one of the few mobile devices in the world to sport a 4K screen. That’s 3840 x 2160 pixels, resulting in an astounding 807 ppi density.

Other super high-end features include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, 19MP Motion Eye camera with Super slow-mo video recording, water resistance, and Android 8.0 Oreo, not to mention the next OS upgrade is also guaranteed.