After so much Galaxy S9 talk lately, as well as plenty of buzz around Huawei and LG’s next-gen Android flagships, it might be hard to get excited about such a modest-sounding (and modest-looking) upcoming phone as the Moto E5 Play.

But keep in mind this will be the first time parent company Lenovo releases a Moto E-series device in three variants. “Regular” and Plus models will be joined by an even lower-end Play, as was the case of the mid-range Moto G4 family back in 2016.

Of course, the “standard” Moto E4 is already crazy affordable, fetching a measly $69.99 with Verizon prepaid plans, which means the E5 Play could be offered practically for free by both Big Red and Cricket Wireless.

The latter, prepaid-specialized carrier apparently intends to sell the Moto E5 Play as the E5 Cruise with support for AT&T wireless service, and both versions interestingly feature the full “Motorola” inscription on the front.

But don’t worry, just because there’s no fingerprint reader mounted below the screen, as on the E4 and E4 Plus, it doesn’t necessarily mean the biometric sensor is altogether absent. Last month, we heard the E5 would move it on the back, integrated into the “batwing” logo, and we could be looking today at (indirect) corroboration of that long overdue design choice.