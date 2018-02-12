There’s no shortage of affordable 18:9 mid-range smartphones with impressively thin screen bezels right now, several of which have been released in China first by local brands Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi or OPPO.

After unveiling the ultra-low-cost M6s in the world’s largest smartphone market last month with a trendy but low-res 5.7-inch 1440 x 720 pix res display, Meizu is gearing up for the domestic launch of a slightly higher-end E3.

Carrying model number M851M, the Meizu M3 is pictured at Tenaa with the same side-mounted fingerprint reader as the M6s, but a larger and significantly sharper 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 panel also in tow.

The overall product dimensions of 156.8 x 75 x 7.6mm are almost identical to the measurements of the popular Honor 7X, although the Meizu M3 seems to ambitiously cap off at 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There will obviously also be 32 and 64GB variants, packing as “little” as 4GB RAM, and all of them intend to cater to shutterbugs with dual 20 + 12MP rear-facing cameras, as well as a single 8MP selfie shooter.

Running Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the software side of things, at least at the time of the regulatory visit, the Meizu M3 comes with a top CPU clock speed of 1.8GHz, which unfortunately doesn’t tell us anything about the SoC make and model. It could be a Qualcomm, a MediaTek or even a Samsung.

Either way, it’ll be paired with a decent 3300mAh battery, and if Meizu can price this thing starting at around $200, Honor definitely has something to fear.