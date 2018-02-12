LG confirms V30 refresh for MWC 2018 with Vision AI

LG has officially announced its presence at MWC 2018 from February 26 with a refreshed version of the multimedia-focused V30 Android handset, enriched with its own-grown artificial intelligence engine.

Vision AI follows in the path of other such products like Google Lens and Samsung’s Bixby Vision, touting “Next Generation Image Recognition.” The company worked with an unnamed collaborator to enable this version of the V30 to intuitively suggest one of eight shooting modes for the user to get the best snaps. The algorithms can distinct between more than a thousand subjects.

Some of the more basic abilities include an enriched Google Assistant command set for taking certain kinds of pictures and videos — for example, “Take a summer blockbuster Cine Video,” will quickly launch the camera into recording in that specific mode. Just as pertinent, but more mundane tasks include picking up on QR codes and scanning images of products for on-the-spot comparison shopping.

It’s rumored that the so-called “V30s” will also have an option for 256GB of internal memory. Pocketnow