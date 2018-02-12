Apps can be made to work universally on iOS 12 and macOS 10.14
Early reports of Apple’s more conservative approach to furnishing the iOS 12 software update are now being fleshed out.
Axios first reported from a company source that a major revamp for the home screen design was postponed to next year in favor of more thorough care in attacking bugs and performance issues.
Apple has been criticized for several humiliating failures in quality assurance with iOS 10 and 11 related to the keyboard and Apple Pay Cash. It’s these very features as well as a constant stream of new ones, though, that the company relies on in order to expand services revenue — it wants to double 2016 sector earnings levels by 2020.
Now, Bloomberg is digging into what will be included in the upgrade that’s expected out in September with the launch of three new iPhones. This includes a framework for third parties to develop apps that will work on iOS and macOS devices — part of what was reported on earlier by the outlet’s Mark Gurman. This feature is targeted to begin public runs in iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 with Apple’s own Home app being one of the big test beds.
Other improvements include a Digital Health app for parents to surveil on their children’s device usage habits and more Animojis. Delayed elements include apps running multiple instances of themselves in tabs or in split-screen mode on the iPad. Freshening of the Apple Pencil and an email notification mute feature are also being pushed back to 2019 at the earliest.
SVP of software development Craig Federighi announced the new direction to his team last month. Some employees say that new features are being released with bugs to hit deadlines with dot-updates and major upgrades.
“[…] inevitably, some things will be late because you underetimated how long it would take,” a source told Bloomberg. “Some things have to be cut, some things have to be rushed. It’s the result of having thousands of people working on the same schedule.”
The risk for Apple now is balancing the quality of the experience with the ever-increasing drive to generate revenue with more services.