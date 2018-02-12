If you’re not familiar with Zack Nelson’s work on YouTube, his bread and butter projects these days on the JerryRigEverything channel has to do with the complete inspection and annihilation of smartphones. He does it so the rest of us don’t (purposefully) have to. But it’s also to give us an idea of what to expect when it comes to dinging and bashing our multi-hundred-dollar investment day in and day out.

The most recent victim was the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The Chinese manufacturer has made its highest profile attempt at some brand recognition in the United States and it certainly had a beautiful device to show for it. But will it survive burns, scratches and a gruesome bend test?

We encourage you to take a look at the video below. You can also scroll down for some quick notes on the testing.