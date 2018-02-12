Huawei Mate 10 Pro contest required stuffing Best Buy page with positive reviews

Retailers that allow their customers to post a review on a product they bought from the store will typically have terms against doing so under false pretenses — be it spruiking their employer for making the product or doing so without buying the product first. Best Buy is one of those retailers, but alas, a policy alone is not enough to prevent abuse.

On its Facebook page, Huawei had encouraged fans of its new Mate 10 Pro smartphone in the United States to join a limited beta test group for the device through a recruitment contest. The main component of the contest? Write why they wanted to get their hands on the device through a review on Best Buy’s product page for the Mate 10 Pro.

It’s odd that Best Buy would have its reviews section open during the pre-orders period, but “reviewers” were stuffing their reviews onto the page. Android Police reports via screenshot that 108 reviews were filed around peak reception with an overall rating of 4.9 stars out of a potential five.

The contest ended on February 9. Since then, it looks that Best Buy has gone and pruned some of the more egregious entries — some explicitly mentioned the contest in their posts — though 71 “reviews” remain as of this article’s publication with an average score of 4.8 stars. Some claim that they have used the Huawei Mate 10 Pro outside of the United States, where it has been available for longer. That said, a lot of language was directed toward what these non-users were looking forward to once they buy the device, though pledge-to-purchase ratios don’t often approach close to 1 when support is highly conditional.

“I can’t wait to take some AMAZING PICTURES with the NEW LEICA DUAL CAMERA!!!,” read one review.

Another went on:

Why do I need this,. well ive owned the mate 9 for close to two years having passed on all the [Samsung phones] and Pixels waiting on the .Huawei Mate 9/Successor. well here it is !!

Advertorial reviews come against Best Buy’s customer review policy.

The phone remains on pre-orders until February 18. Huawei declined to comment to Android Police on the issue, but we are following up with Best Buy and will update this story if we hear back.