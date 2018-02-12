Android

Google Pixel Buds now in Australia, Germany, UK

The Google Pixel Buds have come into mixed reviews — and that’s putting it quite generously at this point — but if you’re willing to pay about the same price as a pair of Apple AirPods for cable-attached wireless Bluetooth earbuds that supposedly instantly translate things, it’s now available outside of the United States and Canada.

The Google Store in Australia has it for $249. In Germany, it’s €179 while the UK tags it at £159. AirPods are priced the same as the Pixel Buds in Germany and the UK, but in Australia, it’s $229. But hey, at least we haven’t heard a report of a Pixel Bud explosion just yet.

You can click the above bold links for the product pages.

