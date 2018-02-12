eMagin getting money from Apple, LG, Valve for OLED microdisplays

Not to be confused with micro-LED displays, OLED microdisplays have found their ways into microscope and camera viewfinders in the medical, military and creative fields. Recently, though, virtual and mixed reality demand has shot up and as new headset products continue to drive the demand for innovation in this field, there is at least one company that will benefit directly from its potential customer base.

CNET reports that eMagin of New York has notified the Securities & Exchange Commission that it has sold $10 million in shares on top of existing inventory to five companies. One is Immerex, an upstart in VR entertainment, but three others are more familiar names: Apple, LG Display and Valve Corporation.

Valve, in tandem with HTC, recently put out the second iteration of the PC-powered Vive headset as well as a wireless, standalone headset as well. Meanwhile, LG Display could leverage its investment into technologies sharing and licensing as it continues to ramp up mobile OLED display production. The two have also collaborated on a head-mounted VR display.

Apple has long been rumored to be developing consumer hardware in the field, but only has software development kits for augmented reality apps.

eMagin’s highest resolution product is also one specifically dedicated to VR — a 2048 x 2048 microdisplay with light generation capacity of over 70 percent.