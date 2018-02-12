Buy one, get one deals, aka BOGOs, on some of the hottest, costliest smartphones on the market are starting to become everyday affairs at America’s “big four” carriers, which makes it pretty hard to feel excessively excited about yet another such arrangement available through AT&T for a limited time only.

But there is something special on offer here, as Ma Bell will forego the costs of an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or even an iPhone X if you purchase one unit first. Apple ended 2017 with satisfactory albeit unremarkable iPhone X sales, looking at drastically reduced demand during the early stages of 2018.

While discounts might be in order, the “all-screen” device hasn’t even been part of many BOGO promotions thus far, bringing you as much as $1000 back in bill credits right now at AT&T.

The terms and conditions, though fairly restrictive, are more or less standard practice in these situations, requiring one new line of wireless service and “well-qualified credit.” Also, both iPhone X units need to be bought on AT&T Next plans, meaning you don’t have to cough up a penny upfront. However, you will be obligated to pay the full $1,000 retail price of one unit over “up to 30 months”, while credits for the complimentary device will be applied to your account within 3 billing cycles.

Keep in mind that you can’t get a 256GB iPhone X free of charge, although if you want, you can take $1,000 off its $1,150 MSRP with monthly payments and a BOGO combo. You can also buy an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and get one free, or mix a paid iPhone X with a gratis 8 or 8 Plus.