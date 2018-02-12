After completely spoiling Samsung’s pre-MWC Galaxy S9 launch party with all the renders and inside information in the world, renowned tech leaker Evan Blass has moved on to another smartphone expected to see daylight in Barcelona later this month.

Needless to point out that the Asus ZenFone 5 Lite and the entire ZenFone 5 family can’t hope to come close to the attention the GS9 duo will be grabbing at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, even though the Lite version doesn’t look half bad in freshly ev-leaked press images.

There will be dual cameras mounted on both the mid-ranger’s front and back, with “2 x 16MP” main lenses and “2 x 20MP” selfie shooters in tow. It’s unclear if that means we should expect a pair of 16MP cams and a 20MP pair or modest 2MP sensors supporting 16 and 20MP primary snappers respectively. What’s practically etched in stone is that secondary lenses will be used for wide-angle shots.

…in (from left to right) Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Rouge Red pic.twitter.com/yPVqnidM7g — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2018

The only other specification Blass is ready to confirm is FHD+ screen resolution, aka 2160 x 1080 pixels (most likely), making the relatively thin-bezeled panel a trendy 18:9 affair. Meanwhile, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt points back to a January benchmark of a (not so) mysterious Asus X017DA prototype as further corroboration of a Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM inside the ZenFone 5 Lite.

Quandt is also in a position to reveal the (schematic) design of the “regular” Asus ZenFone 5 variant, which, surprise, surprise, appears to include a notch. Believe it or not, want it or not, Apple’s controversial new bezel-killing direction is starting to catch on, spawning a series of (rumored) copycats.

Unfortunately, that, the presence of a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a dual camera placed differently on the back are the only things we “know” about the ZenFone 5 ZE620KL.