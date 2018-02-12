Android

This year’s ‘dramatic’ Android redesign is internally dubbed Pistachio Ice Cream… for now

If you can’t beat them, join them… and then pull out all the stops to try to beat them. In a nutshell (no pun intended), that sounds like Google’s strategy for Android 9.0, aka Pistachio Ice Cream, according to Bloomberg and the business publication’s typically reliable inside sources.

If you’re wondering what happened to the Pineapple Cake name, the short answer is nothing. The long answer is exactly what could happen to Pistachio Ice Cream down the line. Year after year, Google likes to have fun by experimenting with different possible dessert labels for in-development Android versions, often making its final choice at the eleventh hour. Hence, it’s probably wise to not take Pistachio Ice Cream for granted either.

What’s far more believable is Android P’s central focus on “tighter” Google Assistant integration. The Mountain View-designed digital assistant will be further “emphasized” this year, among others by letting third-party developers use “Google’s voice-based technology inside of their apps.”

Compared to iOS 12, which is widely expected to favor “system improvements for performance and reliability” over a “clear outward-facing upgrade”, Android P is described as a strongly contrasting “dramatic redesign” that will fully embrace the “notch” of the iPhone X.

That obviously doesn’t mean you’ll be able to run Android on an existing or future iPhone X model, but Google wants to be prepared for the increasingly likely event that the notch will become the new normal.

Notch “capabilities” will reportedly be built into Android P to ensure native support for Apple-inspired smartphone designs from OEMs like Huawei, Asus or Sharp. It’s unclear if that means the next Pixel generation is also ready to “embrace” the notch. Probably not, since “Pistachio Ice Cream” (yum, by the way) should add support for phones with multiple screens and foldable displays as well, and the Pixel 3 can’t be all those things.

Source
Bloomberg
