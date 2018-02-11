Xiaomi deletes Twitter poll showing users preferring Android One over MIUI
Xiaomi has deleted a public poll on Twitter on users’ preferences in software. At the crux of it all was whether they preferred MIUI 9, the interface on nearly all of the Chinese manufacturer’s phones, or Android One, the clean version of Android on the Mi A1.
After almost 15,000 votes within 24 hours, the results showed that Android One got 57 percent of the vote, the clear majority. It was shortly after that point that Xiaomi deleted the poll from its feed. The final results were captured by user Raju PP.
— Raju PP (@rajupp) February 9, 2018
While the results aren’t surprising to anyone familiar with the Android enthusiast base, it seems Xiaomi isn’t too pleased about the results. Unsurprisingly, it has decided to replace one PR flub with another.