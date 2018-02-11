Android

Xiaomi deletes Twitter poll showing users preferring Android One over MIUI

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi has deleted a public poll on Twitter on users’ preferences in software. At the crux of it all was whether they preferred MIUI 9, the interface on nearly all of the Chinese manufacturer’s phones, or Android One, the clean version of Android on the Mi A1.

After almost 15,000 votes within 24 hours, the results showed that Android One got 57 percent of the vote, the clear majority. It was shortly after that point that Xiaomi deleted the poll from its feed. The final results were captured by user Raju PP.

While the results aren’t surprising to anyone familiar with the Android enthusiast base, it seems Xiaomi isn’t too pleased about the results. Unsurprisingly, it has decided to replace one PR flub with another.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Source
Twitter (deprecated)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, Mi 5X, Mi A1, MIUI, MIUI 9, News, software, software updates, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.