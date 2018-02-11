Apple is investigating AirPod that caught fire

One man’s workout was interrupted by a very unpleasant pause in his playlist.

“And then I saw white smoke start billowing out,” he said.

WFLA-TV talked with Jason Colon of Tampa who just happened to be in the middle of his exercise routine at a gym in St. Petersburg, Florida, when he felt and saw his right AirPod suddenly melting down. He left both AirPods on top of the machinery he was on to get help and shortly found that the smoking AirPod burnt to a crisp.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,” Colon said. “But I’m sure since it hangs down, it could’ve been [my] earlobe. Earlobe could’ve been burnt.”

He is not sure what exactly happened to cause the burnout, but the battery of the device did take quite the char.

An Apple spokesperson said that the company is looking into the case and will reach out to Colon.