Galaxy S6 and Samsung’s other 2015 flagships on T-Mobile will get Android Oreo
Samsung is officially committing to going above and beyond the standard two-year support window for operating system upgrades for its major Android flagships from 2015. Well, at least for one carrier in the United States.
T-Mobile has updated the support pages for the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 to show that the carrier and Samsung have agreed that the phones will receive an update to Android 8.0 Oreo as rumored back in November. While we don’t know how long this update will take, note that these devices either launched with Android 5.0 or 5.1 Lollipop. That’s three full versions of Android.
It’s not if other carriers will commit to this big update, especially as the push rate for security patches is pretty lax.