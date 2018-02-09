Following up on our article regarding some lawsuits against Google — mainly focusing on Project Fi — we now have access to an application filed by law firms Girard Gibbs and Chimicles & Tikellis pursuing a class action lawsuit against Google on claims circling around defects to the microphones and speakers on the Pixel and Pixel XL.

You may have followed along with the numerous complaints from users about the issue and how many of them were given a runaround by Google’s outsourced support call center and many RMA units. One customer talked with Pocketnow about his ordeal with a Pixel XL and its clippy speaker and found that the company would not ticket his issue for the support team to work on. Several of the leading plaintiffs also reported poor experiences with support.

Google first acknowledged one of the issues in November 2016 and was only able to diagnose both defects’ common cause — a crack in the soldering from the logic board to the audio codec. Representatives of authorized repair shop partner uBreakiFix say that the problem is “unrepairable.” The suit claims that Google purposefully precluded customers from accessing warranty benefits by performing “futile repairs.”

Chimicles & Tikellis LLP is accepting enrollment of class members who “reported having issues where the microphone on the phone stops working, which allegedly leads to other potentially related issues including video, sound, or calls not working properly on the phone.”

The lawsuit is being filed as a class action since it is believed that there are at least 100 members and more than $5 million in claims to be made on this issue. You can check out the lawsuit through Girard Gibbs and sign up to be a member of the lawsuit with that firm or with Chimicles & Tikellis.

Both firms are very familiar in handling tech sector suits — you may remember Girard Gibbs’s attempt at getting restitution from LG for customers dealing with their bootlooping phones.