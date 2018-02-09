Android

Death, lawsuits and the OnePlus X2 | #PNWeekly 291 (LIVE at 3p ET)

In this episode, we talk about a totally real new phone from OnePlus coming soon and you’re going to believe us when we say that it’s amazing. 16GB of RAM, unlimited internal storage, a Snapdragon 1000 and a load of cow manure because it’s fake news. Yeah, a big honcho at the company really likes to disappoint us, doesn’t he?

Anyways, it’ll be a nice distraction to the depressing, but important lawsuits and bankruptcies we’ll have to talk about. Can you believe there wasn’t enough Galaxy S9 news this week that we’re already talking about the Galaxy S10? Anyways, sit back and relax or even chat with us, it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on February 9th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 291

Recording Date

February 9, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

Agenda

 

See you soon!

