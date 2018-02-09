Android

Huawei schedules MWC 2018 event for February 25 to offer ‘a different perspective’

One of the main reasons why Huawei was rumored to hold off the announcement of the P20 phone (and P20 Plus and P20 lite) until late March was to avoid going toe-to-toe with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ at MWC 2018.

But shortly after the Chinese OEM essentially confirmed the March 27 Paris debut of a new flagship mobile device with three rear-facing cameras, a February 25 press gathering in Barcelona was also made official on Twitter.

That means that Huawei is not only planning to attend the same trade show as Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, HMD Global, ZTE, Asus and possibly even LG later this month, boldly preparing to unveil “a different perspective” the very day the GS9 duo is expected to officially break cover.

Still, whatever “new horizons” might be coming to Catalonia’s capital city two weeks from Sunday, they’re unlikely to include any triple-lens photography heroes. Huawei actually revealed a few days ago on Weibo that it would make the trip to Barcelona for the 2018 Mobile World Congress, leaving out the exact date of its event.

Over on YouTube, the company’s MWC presence was teased with a couple of clips uploaded on January 4 and 31, but both hinted at general and generic 5G, AI and IoT advancements. Today’s Twitter teaser is clearly different, suggesting that MediaPad M5 could also come to help you “experience new horizons.”

A Huawei Watch 3 and one or two new MateBooks also feel like pretty safe bets for MWC 2018 announcements, although we sadly have nothing to share about prospective specs and features.

Source
Huawei Mobile (Twitter)
