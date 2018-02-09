Get the Essential Phone with 360 Camera for $523

Amazon continues to offer discounts on the Essential Phone and its 360 Camera attachment for less than what Essential would sell them for. But the surprise doesn’t come with the phone — it’s been at $449.99 for quite a while on the site, $50 off from Essential’s site — but rather, with the accessory.

The 360 Camera is supposed to retail for $200. Essential has taken it down to $179, but on Amazon, it has more recently been hanging around at $100. But keep an eye on the source page as you’ll now get the occasional pulse down to $50. We’ve caught it at a very reasonable $72.98, bringing the total bill to $522.97.

This is definitely no Black Friday deal, but it’s worth a spare thought, especially if you like fast software updates.