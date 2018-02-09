Android

Get the Essential Phone with 360 Camera for $523

Contents
Amazon continues to offer discounts on the Essential Phone and its 360 Camera attachment for less than what Essential would sell them for. But the surprise doesn’t come with the phone — it’s been at $449.99 for quite a while on the site, $50 off from Essential’s site — but rather, with the accessory.

The 360 Camera is supposed to retail for $200. Essential has taken it down to $179, but on Amazon, it has more recently been hanging around at $100. But keep an eye on the source page as you’ll now get the occasional pulse down to $50. We’ve caught it at a very reasonable $72.98, bringing the total bill to $522.97.

This is definitely no Black Friday deal, but it’s worth a spare thought, especially if you like fast software updates.

Via
Droid Life
Source
Amazon
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
360 camera, accessories, Amazon, camera, Deals, discounts, Essential, Essential Phone, News, Pricing
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.