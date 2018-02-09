Essential Phone camera app gets automatic HDR detection
The Essential Phone‘s camera app is one of the trickier ones out there to deal with. It started off with stability issues and just felt wrong to use.
Well, it’s nice to know that just like with security updates, Essential does care about updating the whole experience. That comes to the latest update to the camera app rolling out on the Play Store.
The one big feature this update brings is an AutoHDR mode that will activate processing when a viewfinder scenario hits optimum conditions for HDR capture. Users will know this will be the case as the HDR icon will be highlighted. The AutoFlash mode also now has this indication for relatively the same thing.
Why can’t we all have features that the Pixel 2 has?
