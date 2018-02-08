Whether it’s the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy X, Weibo source has specs

We’re well out of the accurate forecast range for Galaxy S10 or Galaxy X right now, but what Samsung puts in that flagship smartphone generation for spring 2019 will likely be industry-leading.

That said, Weibo tech analyst Ice Universe has taken a crack at some of the big spec items we should look forward to in a year’s time. They include:

A chipset tuned for artificial intelligence (CPU, GPU and dedicated neural processing unit)

5G baseband chip

UFS 3.0 storage

LPDDR5 RAM

93 percent or more screen-to-body ratio

9th-generation mobile Super AMOLED display

Three-dimensional AI processing in camera app

An L-shaped battery

Qualcomm is on its way to a 5G modem and has integrated an NPU into its Snapdragon 845 product. Samsung is also working on 5G networking and is continuing to make refinements to its Bixby service, though details on the backing hardware are a little more opaque. The UFS 3.0 standard has been announced and, if history tells us anything, Samsung will likely be able to produce a commercially viable disk late this year.

But let’s just get through unpacking the Galaxy S9 first, please?