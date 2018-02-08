LeEco websites taken down, other Chinese sites still up

Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco intended to flopped out of the United States market for smartphones, smart cars, smart bikes and even smart TVs. All it aimed to do here was sell over-the-top boxes for its sister company’s digital content.

And now, the company seems to have dropped off the face of America as its site, leeco.com/us/, has been taken down. The Chinese LeEco site is also apparently offline. Accessing the sites produces the following text:

Unknown Host,www.leeco.com illegal.

The company’s Chinese sites, lemall.com and le.com among others, are still live.

LeEco’s parent company, Leshi, is under billions and billions of yuan in debt with a large proportion of it being called upon by backers. The company’s CEO, Jia Yueting, has been avoiding Beijing courts by staying in the United States to search for capital.