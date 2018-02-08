Other OS

Ionic just one of several Fitbit items on sale from Amazon

Amazon has a slate of discounts for a bunch of Fitbit health bands and its Ionic smartwatch — and if you were one of the Pebble loyalists that weren’t impressed with the $50 olive branch Fitbit reached out with, you certainly won’t be moved to move on here. For the rest of us looking into getting a digital partner to help us exercise, it’s a good bit of change to save.

Most of the discounts take $30 off the price — as such, most of the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate ends up at $119.95, though the the Special Edition Lavender Rose Gold is $149.95 and the large, black version is $100 flat (that’s a $50 drop). The Blaze also gets a $50 discount to $149.95 and $179.95, depending on the color. The Alta and Alta HR are $99.95 and $119.95, respectively. The Ionic goes down to $269.95.

Other devices are also getting discounted by varying amounts, though the savings won’t apply to more than one color or size, leading us to believe that a third-party is serving those up.

