As the most profitable tech company in the world, it seems inherent that Apple has to face more legal action than presumably all its smartphone-making rivals combined. But LG, Sony and Google are just a few of the other mobile hardware vendors that occasionally need to worry about class action lawsuits as well.

The Mountain View-based search giant behind two generations of Pixel phones now must tackle accusations in two different cases, one regarding the faulty microphones that caused so many headaches for OG Pixel and Pixel XL owners, and another actually concerning the universally liked Project Fi.

Apparently, the experimental MVNO launched in 2015, and gradually expanded of late, which automatically switches between Wi-Fi and cellular service from Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular, has its fair share of haters.

One user, by the name of Gordon Beecher, is looking to put the class action wheels in motion at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing Google of unfair competition and false advertising law violations.

Long story short, this Fi subscriber is unhappy Google repeatedly charged him for data delivered over home networks and public Wi-Fi connections that are “available to the customer independent of Google and its mobile data partners.” That is indeed a very serious accusation, given Project Fi’s specific marketing angle as a super-affordable network operator with no hidden fees, taxes or surcharges.

Obviously, Big G remains innocent until proven guilty, and the same goes for the Pixel microphone-focused litigation. While certain defects were acknowledged almost a year ago, the claim is Google knowingly sold faulty devices, replacing some of them under standard warranty conditions with similarly flawed first-gen Pixels. Sounds like another potentially messy case we’ll be sure to keep an eye on for you.